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Alia Bhatt, F1 racer Carlos Sainz 'cute' interaction at Cannes 2026 draws attention

Alia Bhatt attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera as the global ambassador for L'Oréal

Alia Bhatt, F1 racer Carlos Sainz cute interaction at Cannes 2026 draws attention
Alia Bhatt, F1 racer Carlos Sainz 'cute' interaction at Cannes 2026 draws attention

Bollywood meets F1 in France in an unexpected crossover!

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her glamorous style.

However, besides her stunning look, the one thing that caught fans' attention was a sweet interaction between the Student of the Year star and F1 racer Carlos Sainz Jr at the opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

In the viral clips, Alia appeared cheerful as Carlos listened closely to the actress, smiling throughout the conversation.

The unexpected meeting sparked a buzz among fans, who dubbed the interaction the "most unexpected crossover" of the year.

Alia Bhatt has become one of the most prominent Indian names at the international events. For the star-studded event, the actress stunned in a pink bodycon gown, a custom haute couture piece, by Tamara Ralph.


As the global ambassadors for beauty brand L 'Oréal, the duo met at the brand's event. They were joined by Heidi Klum, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Jane Fonda.

While the interaction lasted only a few moments, it was enough to send both Bollywood and Formula One fans into a frenzy.

After making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Alia Bhatt is back at the festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. The film festival started on May 12 and will run till May 23.

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