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Prince Harry, Meghan Markle push out ahead with new Netflix war movie amid deal fallout

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eye new mlitary drama for Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle push out ahead with new Netflix war movie amid deal fallout
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle push out ahead with new Netflix war movie amid deal fallout

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly developing a new war film for Netflix, despite reports that their multi-million-dollar deal with the streamer is nearing its end.

The project is based on No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege, in which British author, Major Adam Jowett shares his account of commanding troops during a 2006 Afghanistan mission.

The upcoming film is said to be backed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Productions executive Tracy Ryerson, according to Netflix.

According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated writer Matt Charman, known for Bridge of Spies, is penning the screenplay for Netflix.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle push out ahead with new Netflix war movie amid deal fallout

Notably, the project is said to be especially personal for Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army and left the military as a captain.

The book's description stated, “'In Helmand province in July 2006, Major Adam Jowett was given command of Easy Company, a hastily assembled and understrength unit of Paras and Royal Irish Rangers.”

It added,”Their mission was to hold the District Centre of Musa Qala at any cost. Easy Company found themselves in a ramshackle compound, cut off and heavily outnumbered by the Taliban in the town. In No Way Out, Adam evokes the heat and chaos of battle as the Taliban hit Easy Company with wave after wave of brutal attack.”

The description highlighted the intense 21-day battle faced by the soldiers, focusing on the pressure of leading troops through relentless combat as the siege reached a dramatic turning point.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have worked with Netflix since 2020, scoring success with Harry & Meghan while several later projects, including With Love, Meghan, received a mixed response.

Their Netflix partnership also included a stake in Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand.

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