Buckingham Palace spotlights King Charles, Idris Elba’s joint outing in special video

King Charles and Idris Elba joined forces for a milestone occasion.
On Thursday, May 14, the British monarch and the 53-year-old English actor made a joint appearance in central London as they visited The Other Palace theatre to celebrate the milestone 50th anniversary of the National Youth Music Theatre.
Taking to Instagram later in the day, Buckingham Palace dropped a special video montage, sharing heartwarming glimpses from the delightful outing.
“A great morning with @IdrisElba, celebrating 50 years of the National Youth Music Theatre,” captioned the Royals, adding, “The King popped in to join students, alongside Sir Idris, taking part in improvisation workshops, before watching a performance from @NYMTuk students.”
The statement noted, “The charity offers high quality musical theatre opportunities to young people from all backgrounds. With support from The @KingsTrust, Sir Idris attended the National Youth Music Theatre, aged 18.”
In the video, King Charles and Sir Idris Elba can be seen joyfully meeting each other at the theatre before meeting with students from CORE Education schools in Birmingham, who were participating in workshops at the theatre's studio space.
The two also engaged with the theatre’s most accomplished young talent in the main auditorium, many of whom have progressed to professional drama training or are already working in the industry.
To mark the momentous occasion, a ceremonial cake was also cut, followed by capturing a group photo with all the young attendees.