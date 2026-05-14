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King Charles makes thoughtful move echoing Prince Harry’s emotional message

The British King follows his estranged son Prince Harry’s strong advice for a surprise move

King Charles makes thoughtful move echoing Prince Harry’s emotional message
King Charles makes thoughtful move echoing Prince Harry’s emotional message

King Charles has made a surprise move after Prince Harry’s emotional message on antisemitism.

On Thursday, May 14, the British monarch visited north-west London to meet with Golders Green stabbing victims, expressing solidairty with the Jewish community following the shocking antisemitic violence.

For those unversed, on April 19, 2026, an antisemitic terrorist attack took place in Golders Green, North London, resulting in the stabbing of two Jewish men.

During his visit to Jewish Care, Charles engaged with representatives from the community and local charitable organizations, and also spent time with residents along the high street, GB News reported.

Through his personal visit, King Charles won hearts as Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, who was also present at the gathering, told the monarch that they "appreciate it enormously" that he had come.

The 77-year-old monarch’s thoughtful move comes after his estranged son, Prince Harry, wrote an article, condemning the growing attacks on Jews in Britain.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex penned an opinion piece for The New Statesman, speaking out and condemning the rise in antisemitism in the UK, ciitng recent attacks on Jews in Manchester and London as deeply troubling examples.

He argued that remaining silent in the face of such hatred allows "hate and extremism to flourish unchecked.”

"Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith," the Duke of Sussex added.

The father of two ended his piece by calling for unity, urging readers to reject both antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred wherever it appears.

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