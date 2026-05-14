Kate Middleton ends Italy trip with heartwarming message linked to early childhood work

Kate Middleton looks back at her Italy trip in a new personal message.
On Thursday, May 13, the Princess of Wales penned a heartfelt message about her "unforgettable" visit following a two-day trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy.
The visit was her first international trip since her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and was made more special as her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood mission was taken on a global platform to transform early years development around the world.
"Over the past two days in Reggio Emilia, I have seen first hand the power of nature and creativity that put human connection at the centre of a child's world," Kate wrote.
The message was accompanied with a carousel of clicks from her visit. In the first snap, the princess was seen embracing a couple of children with a white rose in her hand.
Expressing her gratitude, she added, "I have had such a deeply moving and unforgettable time here. Thank you to the people of Reggio Emilia for welcoming me into a culture of care with such warmth and generosity."
"Our collective work in early childhood must be to protect and nurture the connections that form the foundations of life-long wellbeing."
She concluded the statement with the Italian phrase "Grazie di cuore", which translates to "Thank you from the heart", followed by "C", a shorthand for her first name, Catherine, to highlight that the message came from her directly.
Notably, Reggio Emilia is recognised as a world leader in early years education.