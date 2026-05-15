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Andrew 'not invited' to sister Princess Anne's personal family event in shocking blow

Andrew left off the guest list of upcoming Royal event in heartbreaking snub

Andrew not invited to sister Princess Annes personal family event in shocking blow
Andrew 'not invited' to sister Princess Anne's personal family event in shocking blow

Former Prince Andrew is still paying the price of his wrongdoings as he has been reportedly left out of guest list of upcoming family event.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's nephew, Peter Phillips is tying the not for the second time next month - but the disgraced Royal is not invited, as per new report.

On Thursday, May 14, Daily Mail reported that Princess Anne's son is set to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, Harriet Sperling on June 6, 2026, but, without the blessings of his uncle, Andrew - who lost all his Royal titles in October last year.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English in an official statement announced Peter's wedding to the NHS nurse, last month.

The couple will "walk down the aisle at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester, on Saturday, 6th June 2026, in a private ceremony," she wrote alongside a photo of Peter and Harriet.

"Both families have been informed jointly of the wedding date by invitation," she added.

In an official statement from Buckingham Palace in October last year, King Charles formally stripped Andrew of his titles after his links to the late Jeffrey Epstein were exposed amid a renewed investigation.

Nearly four months after losing his titles and crown estate, Royal Lodge, Andrew was arrested at home in Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his tenure as the UK's trade envoy.

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