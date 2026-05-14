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King Charles announces conversion therapy ban in powerful Parliament speech

The British monarch sparks debate by announcing UK government’s plan to introduce ban on conversion therapy

King Charles announces conversion therapy ban in powerful Parliament speech
King Charles announces conversion therapy ban in powerful Parliament speech

King Charles has made a historic announcement during his powerful speech in Parliament.

During the King’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament in London on Wednesday, May 13, the British monarch shocked by announcing the UK government’s plan to ban conversion therapy.

According to the Government of UK’s official website, conversion therapy “is used to refer to any efforts to change, modify or supress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity regardless of whether it takes place in a healthcare, religious or other setting.”

In his speech, His Majesty said that the British government plans to prioritize a transgender-inclusive ban on so-called conversion therapy in England and Wales.

“My government will bring forward a bill to speed up remediation for people living in homes with unsafe cladding [Remediation Bill] and a draft bill to ban abusive conversion practices [Draft Conversion Practices Bill],” said Charles in his King’s Speech in the British House of Lords.

He added, “Conversion practices are abuse, and the government will deliver the manifesto commitment to bring forward a trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices.”

Notably, the King’s Speech is penned by the government in which it outlines its legislative agenda.

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