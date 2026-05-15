Zara Tindall husband Mike makes surprising revelation in her 45th birthday tribute

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall calls her a "legend" in heartfelt birthday tribute.
The daughter of Princess Anne is celebrating her 45th birthday today, May 15, with her lifepartner by her side.
King Charles' niece - who doesn't hold any Royal title nor she has any official social media account yet was honoured by Mike in a heartfelt Instagram post.
To mark Zara's special day, Mike shared a photo of them standing side by side posing for the camera as they twinned in matching polo t-shirts and somewhat similar baseball caps.
"I can’t believe she’s letting me play golf on her birthday. What a legend!" Mike wrote in the caption, punctuated with a heart emoji.
Reacting to Zara's birthday post, Royal fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes.
Shortly after gushing over his wife's special gesture for him, Mike then shared a seperate video of him striking a shot while playing golf.
"First shot of the day from" wrote the golf enthusiast in the caption tagging his own name.
Zara and Mike Tindall have been married since 2011 and share three children.