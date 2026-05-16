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Spurs stars flash Game 6 style ahead of high-stakes Timberwolves clash

Star players say ‘no surprises’ ahead of high-stakes Game 6

Spurs stars flash Game 6 style ahead of high-stakes Timberwolves clash
Spurs stars flash Game 6 style ahead of high-stakes Timberwolves clash

The San Antonio Spurs stars made a stylish entrance at the Target Center ahead of their highly anticipated Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

Leading the series 3-2, the Spurs arrived with confidence looking to close out the matchup and secure their spot in the next round.

Before the opening tip, players from both teams acknowledged that they know each other too well for any tactical surprises.

Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox emphasized the mental and physical grind of this deep playoff stage. Fox stated:

“You know what everyone is gonna do, we know each other’s plays, we know the tendencies of everybody.”


He further added, “At that point it’s you gotta try to will some of these games, if you can cause some turnovers or push out their catches a little more, it’s just little nuances of the game.”

Minnesota’s veteran big man Rudy Gobert shared a very similar mindset about facing elimination against San Antonio’s relentless squad.

Gobert noted there would only be “Small adjustments but nothing major” while concluding, “I think that’s the playoffs. They know who we are we know who they are.”

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