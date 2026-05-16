Jermaine Jackson faces major setback after failing to respond to lawsuit

Jermaine Jackson recently suffered a significant legal setback after failing to respond to the lawsuit filed against him, accusing him of rape and sexual assault.
It’s worth mentioning here that an accuser named Rita Butler Barrett filed the civil lawsuit against the 71-year-old singer in December 2023, alleging sexual assault and battery, and rape.
Now, in a latest hearing from the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jackson and his associated companies have been ordered to pay more than $6.5million.
The filing also listed Work Records, Inc. and Jermaine L. Jackson Productions, Inc. as defendants alongside the Jackson family member.
According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Barrett was awarded a default judgment due to the former lead vocalist of the Jackson 5 and his company’s failing to respond to the allegations.
The judgment, apart from $6.5million in damages, also granted the accuser an additional $7,131.84 in court costs.
In her lawsuit filed three years ago, Rita Butler Barrett accused Jackson of forcing himself on her inside his Los Angeles home during the spring of 1988 after allegedly promising to help advance her career in the entertainment industry.
The brother of Michael Jackson previously denied the allegations after the lawsuit first surfaced, while his representatives slammed the claims, calling it false and financially motivated.
Jermaine Jackson has since then continued denying every wrongdoing mentioned in the Los Angeles court.