News
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
News

DJ Khaled breaks silence after Drake’s controversial ‘Iceman’ diss

Drake recently dissed the famous rapper in his newly released album ‘Iceman’

  • By Web Desk
DJ Khaled breaks silence after Drake’s controversial ‘Iceman’ diss
DJ Khaled breaks silence after Drake’s controversial ‘Iceman’ diss

DJ Khaled has broken his silence following Drake’s diss on the album, Iceman.

The 50-year-old DJ, who seemed unbothered by the Canadian rapper’s apparent jab, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 15, and shared a video of himself on a beach.

In the clip, he was in the middle of water riding a horse, donning a peach orange shirt, shorts and a matching hat.

In his caption, the I'm the One and Wild Thoughts rapper wrote, “LET GOD RISE AND ALL HIS ENEMIES SCATTER. No man nuh badda than JAH and a wi a run JAH crew Unoo come in a unoo thousands and two.”

He went on to say, “They stand against you and hating me

“Dem just caant go through dem heart nuh clean nor free

“I remind dem so much of who they are supposed to be

“I am of royalty dem lost dem identity.”

His mysterious caption-led post comes just a day after the 39-year-old rapper in his lyrics from album’s one of the tracks titled, Make Them Pay, called out Khaled over his silence on Palestine issue.

The song’s lyrics shared, “And Khaled, you know what I mean … And your people are still waitin’ for a Free Palestine. But apparently, everything isn’t black and white and red and green, man.”

It’s worth mentioning here that this is not the first time DJ Khaled has faced such backlash.

He has been criticised over staying silence about the conflict in Gaza since 2023.

Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire'
Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire'
Jermaine Jackson faces major setback after failing to respond to lawsuit
Jermaine Jackson faces major setback after failing to respond to lawsuit
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi low-key Hawaii date intensifies romance buzz
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi low-key Hawaii date intensifies romance buzz
Drake flaunts Michael Jackson's pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone
Drake flaunts Michael Jackson's pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone
Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: 'I fear tonight....'
Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: 'I fear tonight....'
Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce spark pre-wedding buzz with NYC appearance
Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce spark pre-wedding buzz with NYC appearance
Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's brief split before their first pregnancy
Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's brief split before their first pregnancy
Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala
Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala
Blake Lively’s Hollywood return hit by explosive insider claims
Blake Lively’s Hollywood return hit by explosive insider claims
Drake smashes 2026 Spotify streaming records with surprise triple album release
Drake smashes 2026 Spotify streaming records with surprise triple album release
Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez's 'strange' eating habits after breakup rumours ended
Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez's 'strange' eating habits after breakup rumours ended
Elsie Hewitt finally breaks silence after Pete Davidson split rumours: 'Screaming'
Elsie Hewitt finally breaks silence after Pete Davidson split rumours: 'Screaming'

Popular News

Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire'

Megan Fox celebrates 40th birthday with bold message: 'I desire'

an hour ago
WhatsApp tests new read-based disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp tests new read-based disappearing messages feature
17 minutes ago
Kiefer Sutherland axes US leg of tour amid low ticket sales: 'great disappointment'

Kiefer Sutherland axes US leg of tour amid low ticket sales: 'great disappointment'
31 minutes ago