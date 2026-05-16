DJ Khaled breaks silence after Drake’s controversial ‘Iceman’ diss

DJ Khaled has broken his silence following Drake’s diss on the album, Iceman.
The 50-year-old DJ, who seemed unbothered by the Canadian rapper’s apparent jab, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 15, and shared a video of himself on a beach.
In the clip, he was in the middle of water riding a horse, donning a peach orange shirt, shorts and a matching hat.
In his caption, the I'm the One and Wild Thoughts rapper wrote, “LET GOD RISE AND ALL HIS ENEMIES SCATTER. No man nuh badda than JAH and a wi a run JAH crew Unoo come in a unoo thousands and two.”
He went on to say, “They stand against you and hating me
“Dem just caant go through dem heart nuh clean nor free
“I remind dem so much of who they are supposed to be
“I am of royalty dem lost dem identity.”
His mysterious caption-led post comes just a day after the 39-year-old rapper in his lyrics from album’s one of the tracks titled, Make Them Pay, called out Khaled over his silence on Palestine issue.
The song’s lyrics shared, “And Khaled, you know what I mean … And your people are still waitin’ for a Free Palestine. But apparently, everything isn’t black and white and red and green, man.”
It’s worth mentioning here that this is not the first time DJ Khaled has faced such backlash.
He has been criticised over staying silence about the conflict in Gaza since 2023.