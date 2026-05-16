Lady Louise steps in to help Prince Edward, Sophie in new event organiser role

Lady Louise Windsor is taking her part-time job seriously, as she was spotted lending a helping hand to her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with directions at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
On Saturday, May 16, Prince Edward and Sophie were spotted arriving at the third day of the event in Berkshire, where their daughter landed a job as an event organiser.
The royal couple's attendance came after the tragic news of a soldier losing their life after being thrown from their horse on Friday evening was reported.
Edward and Sophie, who have been in attendance every day in their roles as president and vice-president of the show, were seen walking up towards the main event.
When the pair was standing behind the metal barriers, Lady Louise could be seen happily chatting to the pair, and at one point, she was seen making her dad laugh as she mimicked carriage driving, a hobby that she is quite fond of.
Upon being confused over something, Edward approached Lady Louise, who is working as a "first concierge service", for assistance.
Donned in a hi-vis vest and an official lanyard, with a navy fedora, the 22-year-old was seen pointing with her hand while speaking to her father.
Edward rocked a brown herringbone blazer and dark brown tailored trousers, with a lavender shirt and a purple and green striped tie.
Lady Louise, who is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews, accepted a "paid job" at the Royal Windsor Horse Show as officials praised the "hard-working" royal.
Nick Brooks-Ward, director of the event, told Vanity Fair, "Lady Louise is one of the chief organisers, essentially operating a first concierge service."
"She's a great worker and a real asset to the team with no airs or graces. It's a proper paid job and there's no special treatment because of who she is," he noted.
In addition to helping out, with the event, Lady Louise is also set to compete in the carriage driving event set to take place tomorrow.
King Charles was also seen arriving on Saturday morning, wearing a classic Harris tweed jacket and holding a classic countryside walking stick.
Prior to his arrival, he had expressed being "greatly shocked and saddened" after a soldier from the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, was fatally injured following an incident on Friday evening.