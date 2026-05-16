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Kate Middleton, Prince William first joint trip abroad since 2022 to begin this November

Princess Kate and Prince William expected to embark on their first trip to South Asia since 2019

Kate Middleton, Prince William first joint trip abroad since 2022 to begin this November
Kate Middleton, Prince William first joint trip abroad since 2022 to begin this November

Kate Middleton is expected to join Prince William for their first international trip together since her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to embark on their first official visit abroad since 2022 - when Catherine attended the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston, USA, alongside her husband.

According to unofficial sources, the future King and Queen are spreading their wings to fly to India this year in November to attend William’s glittering Earthshot Awards in Mumbai.

According to a Royal source, "The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can. The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience."

This visit will Kate's third time attending the awards ceremony of William's world-known environmental initiative - which is going to mark its sixth instalment this year.

Kate and William's upcoming trip to the South Asian country is going to be their first since 2016 when they undertook a week-long royal tour to India and Bhutan.

This update comes just twi days after Kate wrapped her two-day solo trip to Italy.

Kensington Palace is yet to make an official announcement regarding the royal couple's visit to India.

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