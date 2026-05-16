Prince William makes special appearance at Wembley for 2026 FA Final Cup

Prince William has received a heartfelt present in commemoration of his major milestone.
On Saturday, May 16, the Prince of Wales made a special appearance at Wembley Stadium in London to attend the 2026 FA Final Cup between Chelsea and Manchester City.
At the finals, William - who is a devoted Aston Villa supporter - is set to present the trophy to the victorious team.
The future king is attending the crucial match in the capacity of his role as President and Patron of the Football Association (FA).
Notably, this year marks a huge personal milestone for William as he celebrates his 20th anniversary as the President of the association.
Ahead of the game, Prince William visited England boss Thomas Tuchel and his backroom staff at St George's Park to meet the team supporting England’s World Cup campaign.
During his time there, the Prince of Wales received a special gift from the team in honor of the special milestone.
The father of two was presented with an England shirt with the number 20 on the back, marking his 20 years as the President of the Football Association.
Back in 2006, William accepted the role saying, "I am really excited to be taking up this role. Football is a game I love playing and watching."
"It is also the national sport and generates extraordinary passions among millions of people," he added.
It is worth mentioning that William took over the role from his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.