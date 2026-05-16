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King Charles scores 'treble victory' after Prince William's major royal decision

Their Majesties attend Royal Windsor Horse Show over the weekend

King Charles scores treble victory after Prince Williams major royal decision
King Charles scores 'treble victory' after Prince William's major royal decision  

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have celebrated a triple victory after Prince William made a tough decision about his residence. 

On Friday, May 15, Their Majesties attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where the monarch saw his three horses win two races at York and one at Newbury.

During the royal event, Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, were accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, and his life partner, Duchess Sophie.

For those unaware, the royal couple achieved a notable three wins in a single day at the races on May 15, 2026, at Newmarket, with three of their horses, Portcullis, Navani, and Lightwave – all securing victories in their respective events.

The two attended the race as part of their charity foundation, The Jockey Club, for which the King and Queen are joint patrons.

While King Charles is celebrating and simultaneously fulfilling his royal duties, his eldest son and the next heir to the British throne, Prince William, has reportedly decided on his residence.

The Prince of Wales has decided not to make his permanent residence at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming reign.

An insider recently revealed that "Buckingham Palace will be used for royal events. There will be investitures, receptions, and banquets, but the King and Queen won‘t sleep there."

"William won‘t use it either. It stops Buckingham Palace from being the jewel in the crown. If people think it‘s an office, they won‘t go there," before adding, "Turning Buckingham Palace into an office is wrong. Period."

This update came several months after Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to their "forever home" at Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate, a short drive from their previous residence at Adelaide Cottage and close to Windsor Castle. 

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