Kate Middleton hailed for 2-word request after concluding Italy trip

Kate Middleton has concluded her first overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis in 2024, gaining appreciation for her work.
Following her successful Italy trip, the Princess of Wales reportedly made a quick two-word request to her staff.
She travelled to Reggio Emilia to take her mission linked to the Centre for Early Childhood on the international platform, starting with the region which is recognised as a world leader in early years education.
As reported by the Times, after her learning experience, she asked her team, "Where next?"
According to the publication, her eagerness to explore future destinations is aimed at "protecting human connection" in a world now mainly shaped by digital distractions.
Amid her enthusiasm, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace suggested that this could mark a brand-new era for Kate.
They noted, "She was extremely inspired by what she saw this week and will be really pushing the team to quickly find out where's next on the map. This is the first chapter in a much broader global effort led by the princess."
Kate's solo trip was her first since it was announced that she had gone into remission from the disease in January 2025.
Moreover, as per a former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, this trip marked an important moment for the princess as she redefines her role in the Royal Family.
She told the Mirror, "This is certainly a welcome milestone in Catherine's journey to full recovery, and the King will be delighted. He undoubtedly trusts her implicitly to represent the Royal Family both at home and abroad."
"She has a star quality that no other royal can bring to an occasion. And that's valuable asset for the monarchy," she said.
While the experts are seeing Kate's Italy trip as the gateway for more abroad visits, the Princess of Wales has always prioritised her health and her family first, making the world eagerly await her next move.