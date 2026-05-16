Royal Family’s prestigious annual event disrupted by shocking death news

Royal Family has been hit by a tragic death update amid an ongoing annual event.
On Saturday, May 16, GB News reported that a member from the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, died tragically at the Royal Windsor Horse Show after falling from their horse.
The shocking incident that occurred on Friday evening, May 15, at around 7 pm, resulted in the death of a soldier who was leaving the arena after a brilliant display at the esteemed annual event.
As per the report, the emergency responders treated the service member at the scene right away, but the person could not be saved due to the severe injuries caused by the fall.
Following the tragic incident, Thames Valley Police confirmed that the soldier’s family has been informed, and officials are providing them with assistance and support.
"We are appealing for anyone with information or material relating to the sad death of a military rider at Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday to please get in touch,” said Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg.
He added: "Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time."
Jo Peck, HPower Event Director, noted: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the soldier who sadly died yesterday. The Royal Windsor Horse Show will continue today as per the published timetable, with the omission of The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery display."
While the heartbreaking occurrence disrupted the prestigious event last evening, the Royal Windsor Horse Show continues to take place today, Saturday, May 16, 2026.
However, the planned display by the ceremonial military unit will no longer happen.