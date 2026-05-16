Meghan Markle fuming over Kate Middleton's new victory: 'sick and tired of it'

Kate Middleton's first historic solo trip to Italy since cancer diagnosis and recovery is hard for Meghan Markle to digest.
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly fuming over Royal Family's "golden gir'ls" triumphant foreign visit as she believes it was a "calculated move" to reclaim spotlight.
As per the sources close to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan is convinced that the timings of Kate's engagements were a deliberate attempt to "shift focus back to her" when the couple was soacking up the success of their joint Australia visit.
"From Meghan’s perspective, the timing couldn’t be more obvious. She and Harry have just come back from this great overseas trip [to Australia] and they’re finally getting some positive press, and suddenly Kate’s everywhere again," said the insider.
They continued, "She doesn’t believe for one second it’s a coincidence that right after she and Harry have a successful trip overseas, Kate is taking one of her own."
"Meghan says this whole rollout of appearances and projects by Kate is a calculated move to shift the focus back onto her and the monarchy," added the insider.
Per the source, Meghan is confident that "Kate is trying to re-establish her territory and Meghan is convinced it’s because Kate is feeling threatened."
"Meghan says every time she and Harry start building momentum, the royal machine suddenly swings into action and steals the spotlight away from them again, and she’s sick and tired of it," they added.
Kate Middleton's embark on a solo trip to Italy on May 13 - 14 for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched by Catherine in 2021 to transform and elevate the awareness of the first five years of a child’s life.