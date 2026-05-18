Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana tussle over infidelity opinions in candid chat

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana found themselves in a light-hearted on-air exchange during a recent interview, as the pair discussed differing views on infidelity.
The “once a cheater, always a cheater” debate resurfaced after the Atrangi starlet and Vicky Donor star were asked about infidelity in a recent interview, where Sara made her stance clear while discussing the topic with the cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
While conversing with Red FM, Sara agreed with the saying, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”
Khurrana argued against it, and said, “There is a journey from being a red flag to a green flag. Nobody is born a green flag."
Sara said, “I believe in once a cheater, always a cheater. Because he has cheated right? What is the definition of a cheater? If a person has cheated, he is a cheater."
Rakul Preet Singh agreed with Ayushmann and said that the person will not necessarily cheat again.
Sara expressed, "You are labelled a cheater and that can’t be changed. If he is a cheater, there are chances that he will cheat again, but maybe he won’t. Once you have cheated, you have lost the privilege of saying that it is above me, I will not do it ever again. You are a cheater, but you may not cheat again. That’s a different thing."
She added, "I am not saying that he will cheat again, but once you have gotten that tag, it can’t be removed."
Khurrana later lightened the moment by jokingly linking Sara’s firm stance to her personal life, urging her to “let it go” and adding that if someone loves again, they may not repeat past mistakes.
To note, Sara’s latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do released in theatres on May 15.
The film’s star-studded cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Wamiqa Gabbi.