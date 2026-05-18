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Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar refollow on Instagram, confirm no third party involved amid split

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy announced separation last week after four years of togetherness

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar refollow on Instagram, confirm no third party involved amid split
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar refollow on Instagram, confirm no third party involved amid split  

Suraj Nambiar has broken his silence over the escalating dating rumours involving his ex-wife, Mouni Roy and her close pal, Disha Patani.

The popular Indian businessman took to his Instagram stories on Monday, May 18, and issued a brief statement to set the record straight on the ongoing media chatter.

"Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved," Suraj lashed out.

He also confirmed that there will be no alimony during their divorce, as they part ways with a mutual consideration.

P.C. Mouni Roy/Instagram stories
P.C. Mouni Roy/Instagram stories 

For those unaware, Suraj and Mouni announced their separation on Thursday, May 14, in a joint statement after four years of marriage.

Shortly after the confirmation, fan theories emerged online, claiming that the television actress separated because of her "secret" relationship with her close pal and Indian actress, Disha Patani.

Now the former couple, who tied the knot in January 2022, cited "evolving personal priorities" and formally urged media outlets to respect their privacy while dismissing "fictitious narratives."

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