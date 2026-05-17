Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday

Vicky Kaushal is reflecting on his peaceful and love-filled birthday.
On Sunday, May 17, the Chhaava star took to his Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt note to fans and loved ones who made his special day extra special with their loving wishes and messages.
He wrote, “This birthday was truly very special. Sukoon aur pyaar se bharaa. Thank you for all the love and sweetest messages. Grateful to each one of you,” followed by three red heart emojis.
The message was accompanied by a heartwarming photo showing a serene picnic setup in a lush garden surrounded by trees.
With only Kaushal’s legs visible in the frame, the snap showed him lying on a jute rug and wearing black trousers and white socks, with his white sneakers casually placed to the side.
The Raazi actor’s special message came shortly after his actress wife, Katrina Kaif, penned a heartfelt tribute to ring in his birthday.
“Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith. And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel ….” she began.
The Ek Tha Tiger star added, “My heart is full and grateful … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start.”
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, and welcomed their first and only child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.