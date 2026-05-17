News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday

The ‘Chhaava’ star shares special update after celebrating his 33rd birthday with wife Katrina Kaif and son Vihaan

Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday
Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday

Vicky Kaushal is reflecting on his peaceful and love-filled birthday.

On Sunday, May 17, the Chhaava star took to his Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt note to fans and loved ones who made his special day extra special with their loving wishes and messages.

He wrote, “This birthday was truly very special. Sukoon aur pyaar se bharaa. Thank you for all the love and sweetest messages. Grateful to each one of you,” followed by three red heart emojis.

The message was accompanied by a heartwarming photo showing a serene picnic setup in a lush garden surrounded by trees.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

With only Kaushal’s legs visible in the frame, the snap showed him lying on a jute rug and wearing black trousers and white socks, with his white sneakers casually placed to the side.

The Raazi actor’s special message came shortly after his actress wife, Katrina Kaif, penned a heartfelt tribute to ring in his birthday.

“Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith. And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel ….” she began.

The Ek Tha Tiger star added, “My heart is full and grateful … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, and welcomed their first and only child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

Soni Razdan breaks silence after Alia Bhatt's Cannes backlash: 'A lot of hate'
Soni Razdan breaks silence after Alia Bhatt's Cannes backlash: 'A lot of hate'
Aamir Khan sets record straight on ghost-directing speculation
Aamir Khan sets record straight on ghost-directing speculation
Imran Khan makes 'heartbreaking' confession on being a single dad
Imran Khan makes 'heartbreaking' confession on being a single dad
Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's birthday with surprise glimpse of son Vihaan
Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's birthday with surprise glimpse of son Vihaan
Ajay Devgn makes surprising decision for ‘Dhamaal 4’ to support Akshay Kumar new film
Ajay Devgn makes surprising decision for ‘Dhamaal 4’ to support Akshay Kumar new film
Salman Khan's cryptic 'politically correct' remark draws links to 'Dhurandhar'
Salman Khan's cryptic 'politically correct' remark draws links to 'Dhurandhar'
Netflix’s ‘Maa Behen’: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri starrer gets release date
Netflix’s ‘Maa Behen’: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri starrer gets release date
Aamir Khan gets brutally honest about method acting: 'It gives freedom to misbehave'
Aamir Khan gets brutally honest about method acting: 'It gives freedom to misbehave'
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Sanam Saeed to honour legendary icon on red carpet
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Sanam Saeed to honour legendary icon on red carpet
Diljit Dosanjh hit with bombshell accusation amid secret US family controversy
Diljit Dosanjh hit with bombshell accusation amid secret US family controversy
Is Disha Patani behind Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar split saga? Shocking twist emerges
Is Disha Patani behind Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar split saga? Shocking twist emerges
Akshay Kumar drops chaotic teaser of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Akshay Kumar drops chaotic teaser of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Popular News

Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut

Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut
9 minutes ago
UAE nuclear plant hit by drone attack, fire breaks out as IAEA issues warning

UAE nuclear plant hit by drone attack, fire breaks out as IAEA issues warning

an hour ago
Rottnest Island shark attack victim’s family breaks silence: ‘Kind gentleman’

Rottnest Island shark attack victim’s family breaks silence: ‘Kind gentleman’
3 hours ago