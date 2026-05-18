News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghan's emotional appeal

King Charles' office shares monarch's deligtful statement just hours after Meghan Markle's historic speech in Geneva

Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghans emotional appeal
Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghan's emotional appeal

King Charles' surprise new message has been released on Royal Family's official website, just hours after Meghan Markle's moving speech in Geneva.

On Monday, May 18, Charles' team shared an official press release as the monarch marked 50 years of his foundation, The King's Trust earlier this week.

"I must say, I've always wondered whether someone would put Ant and Dec back in their box… Or as the immortal Dame Edna Everage used to say, the ashtray," said the monarch to the audience at the celebration of the charity's 50th anniversary, which was established in 1976, when Charles was The Prince of Wales.

He continued, "Ladies and Gentleman, I just must, for this evening, mention that I find it hard to believe that 50 years have gone by since we managed to start this Trust in 1976. It wasn't easy in those days. Quite a lot of people thought it was a very bad idea."

"Anyway, we managed it and what I really wanted to do more than anything else, was to invest in the potential and the talents of so many young people who, just for the lack of self-esteem and self-confidence, found it very difficult to know what to do," added the 77-year-old king.

"I remember going around the country in those days trying to recruit these marvellous people, and we've heard from one who's done 25 years this evening," he noted.

This Press Release on the Royal website came on the same day as Meghan delievered a powerful speech in Geneva, Switzerland at the opening event of the 79th World Health Assembly.

Meghan debuted her Lost Screen Memorial at the event with an emotional speech highlighting the importance of online safety of young kids.

Meghan started her speech enphasising that safe online spaces are "not simply a technology issue," but a "public health issue."

"Behind me stands The Lost Screen Memorial," she contiued referencing the photos of 50 children who took their lives.

"Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless," added the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Switzerland trip
Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Switzerland trip
Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event
Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
Prince William makes big move for Duchy of Cornwall amid King Charles dispute reports
Prince William makes big move for Duchy of Cornwall amid King Charles dispute reports
Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit
Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit
Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva
Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva
Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny
Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny
Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding
Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding
Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements
Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements
King Charles recognises Cornish charity for disabled youth in remarkable feat
King Charles recognises Cornish charity for disabled youth in remarkable feat
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday
King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle
King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle

Popular News

OpenAI asks court to dismiss lawsuit over ChatGPT legal advice claims

OpenAI asks court to dismiss lawsuit over ChatGPT legal advice claims
42 minutes ago
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’
an hour ago
Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up

Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up
3 hours ago