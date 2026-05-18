Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghan's emotional appeal

King Charles' surprise new message has been released on Royal Family's official website, just hours after Meghan Markle's moving speech in Geneva.
On Monday, May 18, Charles' team shared an official press release as the monarch marked 50 years of his foundation, The King's Trust earlier this week.
"I must say, I've always wondered whether someone would put Ant and Dec back in their box… Or as the immortal Dame Edna Everage used to say, the ashtray," said the monarch to the audience at the celebration of the charity's 50th anniversary, which was established in 1976, when Charles was The Prince of Wales.
He continued, "Ladies and Gentleman, I just must, for this evening, mention that I find it hard to believe that 50 years have gone by since we managed to start this Trust in 1976. It wasn't easy in those days. Quite a lot of people thought it was a very bad idea."
"Anyway, we managed it and what I really wanted to do more than anything else, was to invest in the potential and the talents of so many young people who, just for the lack of self-esteem and self-confidence, found it very difficult to know what to do," added the 77-year-old king.
"I remember going around the country in those days trying to recruit these marvellous people, and we've heard from one who's done 25 years this evening," he noted.
This Press Release on the Royal website came on the same day as Meghan delievered a powerful speech in Geneva, Switzerland at the opening event of the 79th World Health Assembly.
Meghan debuted her Lost Screen Memorial at the event with an emotional speech highlighting the importance of online safety of young kids.
Meghan started her speech enphasising that safe online spaces are "not simply a technology issue," but a "public health issue."
"Behind me stands The Lost Screen Memorial," she contiued referencing the photos of 50 children who took their lives.
"Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless," added the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.