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Ryan Ryenold shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours

Ryan Reynolds releases special message as he celebrates personal milestone

Ryan Ryenold shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours
Ryan Ryenold shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours

Ryan Reynolds gave his fans huge nostalgia as he marks special anniversary.

On Monday, May 18, Ryan turned to his official Instagram account to mark the 8th anniversary of Deadpool 2 with a heartfelt scene from the film, released today in 2018.

Sharing an intense dialogue between his iconic character Deadpool and time-travelling mutant, Cable, Ryan wrote a catchy caption, "Happy anniversary, Deadpool 2."

He continued, "The middle child of the trilogy, it’s smarter than the first, less spoiled than the third, and 100% more likely to break the rules for attention."

"Time to answer that “Dear Future Self" added the caption.

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