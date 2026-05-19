Tom Brady runway debut at Gucci’s Cruise show sparks buzz: ‘Plastic robot’

Tom Brady can now add the latter to his lengthy resume after he walked the runway at Gucci's Cruise 2027 show in New York.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback shook the internet by making a surprise appearance on the catwalk for artistic director Demna's show at Times Square.
Brady wore a shiny leather jacket with a popped collar and patent pants to complete the ensemble. He walked stiffly with a small smirk as the likes of Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey watched in the audience.
Alongside Brady, celebrities like Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski also walked the runway, while legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford closed the show.
Brady was previously married to supermodel and runway icon Gisele Bündchen. He is also no stranger to modeling clothes for photo editorials. He was an Under Armour athlete during his career, starred in campaigns for UGGs and IWC watches and even had his own clothing brand, Brady.