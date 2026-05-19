Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon after French Open, gives injury update

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.
The world No.2 has confirmed he will not be fit in time to play at SW19 in June and July.
Alcaraz had already pulled out of this month's French Open due to the injury.
However, he has now revealed he will miss the grass court season later this summer, with the main tournaments Queen's and Wimbledon.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion announced the news in a statement on social media.
In a post shared to Instagram, Alcaraz wrote, "My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon.”
"They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!" he added.
This year's Wimbledon men's singles main draw is scheduled to begin on June 29 and will run through until the final on July 12.
The Queen's Club Championships begin two weeks prior on June 15.
Alcaraz has been out of action since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April.