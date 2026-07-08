Prince Harry makes discreet appearance for new engagement after humiliating defeat

Following his devastating defeat in the Daily Mail privacy case, Prince Harry made a discreet appearance in London, hiding from journalists.
On Wednesday, July 8, the official Instagram Stories of the Invictus Games revealed that the Duke of Sussex stepped out for a key summit on Day 2 of the Invictus Week.
During his latest outing, the estranged prince paid a special visit to Royal Hospital Chelsea – a historic retirement and nursing home in London which was founded by King Charles II in 1682.
According to the hospital’s website, it is “the home of the iconic Chelsea Pensioners, who are all retired soldiers of the British Army.”
In the Story, a snap of the hospital was shared with a text stating, “Welcome to the Royal Hospital Chelsea for Day 2 of Invictus Week.”
The next update showed a group of managers, who gathered at the hospital with the duke for a “Team Managers Summit.”
Notably, upon arriving at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Prince Harry made a discreet entrance inside the veterans’ nursing facility through a side entrance, successfully bypassing assembled journalists and photographers.
Prince Harry loses Daily Mail privacy lawsuit
On Tuesday afternoon, July 7, Mr. Justice Nicklin dismissed every claim made by Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and five additional claimants against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail and ruled entirely in favor of the newspaper company, bringing an end to their high-profile High Court privacy case.
Nicklin ruled that Prince Harry and the other claimants failed to prove their allegations that the publisher had illegally gathered their private information, resulting in the dismissal of the duke’s £50 million privacy claim.
Prince Harry’s response to the verdict
Breaking silence on the verdict, Prince Harry release a scathing statement, calling out the ruling as “unwarranted” and “a complete and obvious whitewash.”