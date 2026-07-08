Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry makes discreet appearance for new engagement after humiliating defeat

The Duke of Sussex suffered a crushing defeat in his high-profile legal battle with the Daily Mail

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince Harry makes discreet appearance for new engagement after humiliating defeat
Prince Harry makes discreet appearance for new engagement after humiliating defeat

Following his devastating defeat in the Daily Mail privacy case, Prince Harry made a discreet appearance in London, hiding from journalists.

On Wednesday, July 8, the official Instagram Stories of the Invictus Games revealed that the Duke of Sussex stepped out for a key summit on Day 2 of the Invictus Week.

During his latest outing, the estranged prince paid a special visit to Royal Hospital Chelsea – a historic retirement and nursing home in London which was founded by King Charles II in 1682.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

According to the hospital’s website, it is “the home of the iconic Chelsea Pensioners, who are all retired soldiers of the British Army.”

In the Story, a snap of the hospital was shared with a text stating, “Welcome to the Royal Hospital Chelsea for Day 2 of Invictus Week.”

The next update showed a group of managers, who gathered at the hospital with the duke for a “Team Managers Summit.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Notably, upon arriving at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Prince Harry made a discreet entrance inside the veterans’ nursing facility through a side entrance, successfully bypassing assembled journalists and photographers.

Prince Harry loses Daily Mail privacy lawsuit

On Tuesday afternoon, July 7, Mr. Justice Nicklin dismissed every claim made by Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and five additional claimants against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail and ruled entirely in favor of the newspaper company, bringing an end to their high-profile High Court privacy case.


Nicklin ruled that Prince Harry and the other claimants failed to prove their allegations that the publisher had illegally gathered their private information, resulting in the dismissal of the duke’s £50 million privacy claim.

Prince Harry’s response to the verdict

Breaking silence on the verdict, Prince Harry release a scathing statement, calling out the ruling as “unwarranted” and “a complete and obvious whitewash.”

Kate Middleton discusses Three Peaks challenge during special Wimbledon outing
Kate Middleton discusses Three Peaks challenge during special Wimbledon outing
King Charles makes striking change in Buckingham Palace after shutting doors on Harry
King Charles makes striking change in Buckingham Palace after shutting doors on Harry
King Frederik, Mary announce Belgium State Visit as geopolitical shifts reshape Europe
King Frederik, Mary announce Belgium State Visit as geopolitical shifts reshape Europe
Princess Diana brother shares emotional post after Prince Harry’s legal defeat in UK
Princess Diana brother shares emotional post after Prince Harry’s legal defeat in UK
Prince William wins hearts with sweet gesture as Prince Harry faces fresh UK blow
Prince William wins hearts with sweet gesture as Prince Harry faces fresh UK blow
King Charles' aides 'worried' as Prince Harry pushes for reunion after royal snub
King Charles' aides 'worried' as Prince Harry pushes for reunion after royal snub
Meghan Markle drops explosive bombshell on King Charles after Harry’s fresh insult
Meghan Markle drops explosive bombshell on King Charles after Harry’s fresh insult
Buckingham Palace makes fresh move amid Prince Harry's UK visit
Buckingham Palace makes fresh move amid Prince Harry's UK visit
Prince William sends 'wonderful' message as Prince Harry loses privacy battle
Prince William sends 'wonderful' message as Prince Harry loses privacy battle
Prince Harry slams ‘unwarranted’ ruling in scathing statement after losing Daily Mail case
Prince Harry slams ‘unwarranted’ ruling in scathing statement after losing Daily Mail case
Queen Camilla shares unexpected message after Prince Harry faces crushing legal defeat
Queen Camilla shares unexpected message after Prince Harry faces crushing legal defeat
Prince Harry hosts special event moments after facing heartbreaking defeat
Prince Harry hosts special event moments after facing heartbreaking defeat

Popular News

Meta launches Muse Image AI generator for Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta launches Muse Image AI generator for Instagram and WhatsApp
9 minutes ago
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed

'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
15 minutes ago
Apple set to heavily invest in US chip production, creating hundreds of job

Apple set to heavily invest in US chip production, creating hundreds of job

an hour ago