Kate Middleton discusses Three Peaks challenge during special Wimbledon outing

In a surprise move, Kate Middleton opened up about her Three Peaks challenge and shared her reaction to the massive donations.
The Princess of Wales delighted fans as she discussed challenges faced during her trekking in an appearance on "Overheard at Wimbledon", shared on Wednesday, July 8.
Overheard at Wimbledon: Royal Special
Kate appeared in the latest edition of the series on Wimbledon's Instagram account, which listens in to conversations of spectators at the famous tennis tournament.
The segment was filmed during Kate's visit to Wimbledon last week, where she watched Arthur Fery win against Otto Virtanen and sat next to former British number one Tim Henman and the chair of the All England Club, Debbie Jevans.
In the special clip, the trio talked about tennis and then the conversations turned to Kate's Three Peaks Challenge of climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales in a day.
“I did it in 24 hours - that was the challenge anyway. But I think part of the journey was trying to enjoy the process, enjoy the training beforehand, but also making time during the walk to meet people and enjoy the journey, rather than just quickly getting to the top," Kate noted.
She added, "The weather was atrocious. I mean, everybody got soaked through, but it was sort of a stoically British thing to do. You know, you’re soaking wet and everybody is saying ‘come on, we can do it’."
Kate Middleton 'blown away' by donations
Kate shared that she did the challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and was caught off guard by people's generousity.
"I've just been blown away by all of the donations. Everyone has been so generous and that's what keeps you going, knowing you’re doing it for a good cause; it keeps you going through the hard times."
About Kate Middleton's Three Peaks challenge
The Royal trekked for 23 miles, with a total ascent of more than 10,000 ft and a driving distance of 462 miles between locations.
Kate carried out the challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue, and was greeted at the end by William, her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and brother James.
Kensington Palace said they believed the expedition was a royal first, with the princess being the first member of the Royal Family to complete the Three Peaks.
The Princess shared that she had taken on the trek, not only as a physical endeavour, but 'to give something back' and raise awareness of the wider impact of serious illness.
Kate Middleton's health
Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she underwent chemotherapy, and she announced she was in remission 18 months ago in January 2025.