King Frederik, Mary announce Belgium State Visit as geopolitical shifts reshape Europe

King Frederik and Queen Mary have been invited to Belgium for a high-profile State Visit.
On Wednesday, July 8, the Danish Royal Family’s official Instagram Stories announced that the monarch and queen will embark on a State Visit to Belgium upon invitation from Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.
The three-day trip, which is scheduled between September 8 and 10, 2026, intends to strengthen bilateral relations and promote stability between the two nations during a period of rapidly changing global politics.
“Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a state visit to Belgium on 8-10 September 2026 at the invitation of Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde,” read the Royal Family’s official statement.
It added, “The state visit is intended to mark the community of values between Belgium and Denmark: In a changing time marked by geopolitical shifts and increased demands for European action, Denmark and Belgium stand together in the ambition of a strong and competitive Europe that safeguards our common values.”
“The state visit is also a meeting between two monarchies, both of which create continuity and stability in their countries during periods of change,” the palace concluded.
About King Frederik X and Queen Mary
King Frederik X is the current monarch of Denmark, who has been reigning the country since January 2024 following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II.
He has been married to Mary Elizabeth Donaldson since October 2003 after meeting her at the Sydney Olympic in 2000.
Born in Australia, Queen Mary was a marketing consultant before her marriage.
About King Philippe and Queen Mathilde
Philippe Léopold Louis Marie is the King of the Belgians as the eldest child of King Albert II and Queen Paola. He ascended to the Belgian throne upon his father’s abdication on July 12, 2023.
He has been married to Queen Mathilde since 1999.