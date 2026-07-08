King Charles makes striking change in Buckingham Palace after shutting doors on Harry

King Charles office has dropped a huge surprise for Royal enthusiasts as Prince Harry rift takes a nasty turn.
On Monday, July 6, Prince Harry’s rep sparked a fresh controversy for the Royal Family be releasing an official statement, expressing his “disappointment” over Buckingham Palace’s “withdrawal” from its accommodation offer to The Duke during his ongoing UK stay.
Harry’s spokesperson claimed that the offer was “withdrawn last-minute” shortly after the 41-year-old Prince had “accepted” it.
However – Buckingham Palace sources clarified that King’s younger son had until the end of last week to accept the offer, for the Royal staffers to make the necessary arrangements for his stay.
They claimed that the duke declined the invitation on Saturday, July 4 and then accepted later on in the day – making it impossible for the staffers to do the due diligence.
Despite the contradictory stance from both parties - Buckingham Palace unveiled its once-in-a-generational transformation.
As per ITV’s report on July 8, 2026, the historic Royal estate’s iconic Picture Gallery has undergone a major transformation, with the number of masterpieces on display almost doubling to 120.
The astounding art display includes paintings by Rubens, Caravaggio and Zoffany, which took 875 hours to hang on the room’s new emerald-green silk damask wall coverings.
The visual revamp replaced the former coral pink velvet wall coverings, which dated from 1976.
Surveyor of the King’s pictures, Anna Reynolds expressed her thoughts on the transformation, noting, “This re-hang is an exciting and rare opportunity to significantly increase the number of world-class paintings on display for visitors, in line with our charitable aim to share as much of the Royal Collection as possible.”
“It continues the longstanding tradition of renovations and re-hangs in the Picture Gallery that have commonly taken place following a change of reign, and we are delighted to be able to share it with as many people as possible this summer,” she added.