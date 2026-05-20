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Princess Charlotte hit with major disappointment ahead of summer holidays

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter is expected to be disappointed after receiving sad news

Princess Charlotte hit with major disappointment ahead of summer holidays
Princess Charlotte hit with major disappointment ahead of summer holidays

Princess Charlotte has reportedly received disappointing news ahead of her upcoming summer plans, sparking attention as the young royal prepares for the season.

The young royal is expected to be disappointed after Carlos Alcaraz was forced to miss both Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon due to ongoing injury issues.

Taking to X, the Spanish player confirmed he would not compete while working to fully recover his wrist.

"My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon," he wrote.

Alcaraz added, "They are two really special tournaments for me, and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!"

Princess Charlotte hit with major disappointment ahead of summer holidays

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s daughter first met the tennis star at Wimbledon in 2023, before reconnecting with him a year later in a widely shared viral moment.

"A handshake for the champion from HRH Princess Charlotte," wrote the official Wimbledon Instagram page at the time, alongside a photo of the royal smiling broadly at the Spaniard.

Princess Kate told the tennis player that Charlotte had been “cheering you on” and that the family watched matches on TV, adding they were happy to finally meet him.

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