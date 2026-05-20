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King Charles' death news causes disruption, Radio station issues apology in official statement

King Charles III's false death announcement mid transmission sparks a buzz

King Charles death news causes disruption, Radio station issues apology in official statement
King Charles' death news causes disruption, Radio station issues apology in official statement

King Charles' death was accidentally annouced mid transmition by a pirate radio station - official apology issued later for causing "distress".

As reported by Mirror on Wednesday, May 20, a UK radio station, Caroline was forced to issue a formal apology after a technical error announced the cancer-stricken monarch's death news mid transmission.

According to a listener, on Tuesday, Caroline - which broadcasts across the Midlands and South England announced "normal programming had been suspended due to the death of King Charles III," before playing God Save the King.

The transmission was paused for approximately 15 minutes, before an on-air apology was made by the host as he resumed the broadcast.

Shortly after the false announcement, which was made accidentally due to a "computer error", Station Manager Peter Moore issued a statement of apology on radio station’s Facebook page.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HRH the King had passed away," wrote Moore.

He continued, "Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology."

"Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas Message and we hope to do so for many years to come. We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused," added the radio station manager.

To note, King Charles III is currently under cancer treatment - which was diagnosed in February 2024.

Despite cancer treatment, the father of Prince William and Harry has been carrying out all his Royal engagements, including foreign visits.

Only last month, Charles concluded his highly-anticipated four-day state visit to the US alongside Queen Camilla, followed by a solo trip to Bermuda.

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