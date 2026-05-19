King Charles, Queen Camilla receive joyous welcome on surprise Northern Ireland visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Belfast, officially kicking off their surprise three-day tour of Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday, May 19, the pair began their trip with a stop at the Titanic Quarter, a major tourist attraction in the city, where they were greeted with a vibrant celebration.
They joined organisers and performers to mark Fleadh Cheoli na hÉireann coming to Belfast for the first time this August. The Fleadh is the world's largest festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "The King and Queen are delighted to be returning to Northern Ireland. This visit will provide Their Majesties with an opportunity to reconnect with the people of Northern Ireland, for whom they hold deep admiration and friendship."
Charles and Camilla also took part in some musical performances themselves, as they were spotted trying their hands at traditional bodhran drums as they watched dancers at the event.
They are also set to visit Titanic Distillers, a distinctive distillery housed within the restored Edwardian pumphouse that once served the adjoining dry dock, famous for holding the Titanic.