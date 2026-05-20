Princess Diana to Prince Harry: 5 royal interviews that sparked global shockwaves

The British royal family has always aimed to appear formal, respectful, and private in public life.
Their public appearances are often tightly managed, official statements are measured, and personal matters are usually secret.
However, some royal interviews have completely upended the family’s tradition of silence, sparking global controversy.
Royal interviews hold a unique fascination because they offer rare glimpses behind the curtain of one of the world’s most famous institutions
5 royal interviews that sparked global shockwaves
Here are 5 times British royal interviews sparked major controversy and left the monarchy facing some of its most challenging moments in modern history.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7, 2021, was a landmark television event that detailed the couple's decision to step down as senior working royals.
It also featured explosive revelations regarding racism, mental health, and the inner workings of the British monarchy
Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight appearance
Andrew’s November 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis is widely regarded as one of the biggest PR disasters in royal history.
Intended to clear his name regarding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the 58-minute broadcast instead led to his immediate withdrawal from public life.
King Charles III admitting infidelity
King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales) made headlines as he admitted to committing adultery during a televised documentary interview broadcast on
He was directly asked by Jonathan Dimbleby whether he had remained committed to Diana during their relationship. He replied that he had, “until things fell apart beyond repair.”
Prince William and Prince Harry addressing Princess Diana’s death
Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken openly about the devastating loss of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in a number of rare and emotional interviews and documentaries, particularly around the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017.
The brothers said it would likely be the first and last time they discussed her so candidly in public.
Diana, Princess of Wales’s “there were three of us in this marriage” bombshell
Princess Diana delivered her famous "there were three of us in this marriage" bombshell during a groundbreaking televised interview broadcast on November 20, 1995.
A 54-minute special episode of the BBC documentary series Panorama completely shattered the traditional, guarded image of the British royal family