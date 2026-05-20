Meghan Markle proudly shows off huge surprise from Britain on 8th wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a special surprise from the UK on their 8th wedding anniversary.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties and moved to the US celebrated eight beautiful years of their marriage on Tuesday, May 19th.
Offering fans a look into her wedding anniversary celebration with Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories.
In a delightful video, Harry could be seen bringing a giant and tempting lemon cake, while next in line was a bronze statue of two penguins nestled together with a special and sentimental nod to their bond.
The series of Instagram stories also included a handwritten note from The British Airways crew, which read, "Dearest Hary and Meghan Wishing you a wonderful Wedding Anniversary, With Love"
"The whole British Airways family" it added.
In response, Meghan wrote, “Thank to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday”, seemingly referencing her flight back to the US from Geneva, Switzerland.
“Appreciate all your memories and kind words,” she added.
Meghan and Harry marked their special day just a day after the duchess returned to her Montecito mansion after her surprise solo visit to Geneva to attend the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly.