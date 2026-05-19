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Prince Harry surprises Meghan Markle with special wedding anniversary gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry surprises Meghan Markle with special wedding anniversary gift
Prince Harry surprises Meghan Markle with special wedding anniversary gift

Meghan Markle is continuing to treat her fans with a more intimate look inside her family life on her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, May 19, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories to share how the family-of-four celebrated the pair's wedding anniversary after she made headlines by posting ultra-rare wedding snaps on her Instagram.

In the first story, Prince Harry walked in the frame with a simple lemon elderflower cake with four candles and sang "happy anniversary" with their children joining in.

Meghan Markle Instagram
Meghan Markle Instagram 

The Duke of Sussex, keeping it casual with grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue polo shirt, helped blow out the candles before Meghan sayid to him, "I love you."

In another video, Meghan shared that Harry gifted her a statue showing two penguins arm in arm, a throwback to their own engagement party where they dressed up in penguin onesies.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

She also posted a snap of the pair sharing a kiss as they cut their anniversary's cake in their kitchen.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle 

The couple, who now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Liliet, tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

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