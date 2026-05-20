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Angelina Jolie honors cancer survivors in new 'Couture' trailer: Watch

The 'Maria' starlet stuns funs by showcasing French in her upcoming film, 'Couture'

Angelina Jolie honors cancer survivors in new Couture trailer: Watch
Angelina Jolie honors cancer survivors in new 'Couture' trailer: Watch  

Angelina Jolie is making a powerful comeback with her new film, Couture.

On Wednesday, May 20th, the official first trailer for the high-fashion drama dropped on social media platforms, leaving fans emotional.

The Salt actress, who is also recognised globally for her extensive philanthropic work, is set to deliver a powerful tribute to the breast cancer survivors.

As the new teaser kicked off with the opening scene of Jolie as Maxine, an American filmmaker who visits Paris during Fashion Week.

Before her career milestone, Maxine's life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a devastating breast cancer diagnosis and gets caught between an important project and a new romance with a Frenchman.

Fans reaction: 

The new trailer melted fan' hearts after grabbing massive views on social media, as several flocked to the comment section.

One emotionally penned, "Oh, this looks incredible, and I’m already in tears. So lovely to see Angelina in a film again. Can’t wait."

"Give her the Oscar," another demanded.

While a third commented, "Finally! Super glad to hear Angie’s French!" 

Apart from Angelina Jolie, Louis Garrel, Anyier Anei, Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier and others will play the leading roles.

Couture will smash the big screens on June 26th, 2026 . 

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