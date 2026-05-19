Anil Kapoor posts rare photos to mark 42nd wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has looked back on his simple 30-minute wedding with wife Sunita Kapoor as the couple marked their 42nd anniversary.
On Tuesday, the Animal star took to Instagram to share several candid pictures with Sunita, wishing her on their anniversary.
In a shared carousel, one photo was taken on their wedding day, while others showcased milestones from their shared journey.
Along with the pictures, he also shared a heartfelt note expressing his love and gratitude towards Sunita for always standing by him and supporting him through every phase of life.
In a touching note, he stated, “42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was.”
Anil further added, “I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don’t take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to forever still ahead of us.”
To note, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 1984.