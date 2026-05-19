Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement  

Salman Khan is addressing concerns of his fans and family after stating "loneliness."
On Monday, May 18th, the Dabangg actor released a cryptic message, citing "loneliness" and his emotional state, which caused buzz on the internet.
A day after making headlines, Khan, 60, took to his Instagram account to make an urgent plea to his fans, clarifying his statement.
In the new post, the Tere Naam actor said it was just a random thought about life as he was not talking to himself; he further urged fans to "chill."
Khan also cheekily shared that his mother, Salma Khan, has been asking the actor about the viral tweet.
"Hey, I wasn’t talking about myself. How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends? And how can I be lonely when I have you all—your wishes and prayers?" the Sikandar actor added.
He continued, "I would be the most ungrateful person ever."
Yesterday, Salman Khan shared a shirtless picture of himself and scribbled a note, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage, you figure out what you need to do."
His message came shortly after his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, honoured her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on his 33rd birthday.
However, several fans are convinced that Salman Khan posted the statement, as he is unable to move on from his past relationship with Katrina Kaif, which the actor finally addressed.
On work front Salman Khan is set to appear next in the upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace previously titled as Battle of Galwan, which will premiere in theatres in August of this year.