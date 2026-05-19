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Salim Khan’s old interview resurfaces after Salman Khan’s ‘lonely’ post

The 'Sultan' star’s recent post about being “alone and lonely” worried fans and even his mother

Salim Khan’s old interview resurfaces after Salman Khan’s ‘lonely’ post
Salim Khan’s old interview resurfaces after Salman Khan’s ‘lonely’ post

Salim Khan once shared a rare insight into why his son, Salman Khan, has never married, claiming that he subconsciously looks for qualities similar to his mother in the women he dates.

The Sultan star’s recent post about being “alone and lonely” worried fans and even his mother, Salma Khan, prompting the actor to later clarify that he wasn’t talking about himself.

Khan has repeatedly dismissed wedding reports, though his father Salim once offered insight into why he may still be unmarried.

Talking about the Dabangg star’s expectations, Salim had said, “There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with which is mostly, they are very exciting and good-looking people and there is an attraction while working together.”

Salim added, “People come because they work in that same atmosphere and 90% times it is the heroine of his film. So, commitment is done and they fall in love.”

"But Salman wants to get married and make them sit at home,” Salim had said.

The veteran writer said Khan often looks for his mother’s qualities in a partner and expects traditional household roles, which may not align with the lifestyle of working actresses.


On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

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