Blake Lively breaks silence with first message after new explosive blow

Blake Lively recently spoke out after her latest major setback, tied to their upstate New York estate.
The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday night, where she gave a shout out to at jewellery brand named BRENT NEALE.
Lively began, “I have known (brentnealejewelry for nearly 10 years now. I started as a fan who came across her work on instagram and was blown away by the craftsmanship and quality.”
The Age of Adaline actress went on to describe her experience with the brand, “She grabbed my eye instantly with her unique ability to balance fairytale, youthful feeling whimsy with clean sophistication.”
According to the Gossip Girl alum, the way her jewellery designer friend can create the most famine and playful shapes with the most masculine and serious setting and vice versa felt bold and fresh.
The Another Simple Favor star, while revealing that she then slid into her DMs as a fan, shared, “Her account is pure candy for my eyeballs. We became friends over the many years.”
While congratulations her friend on her new showroom, Lively said that the latter has been such a generous and supportive woman not just in her life, but everyone who knows her has a story about her quiet acts of kindness that she doesn't go around touting.
In the end, the actress noted, “There's nothing big enough to contain you and your talent, but this is a great start.”
Lively’s post comes just a day after she landed herself in a new controversy in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds have been hit with more than $2.1 million in unpaid contractor debt tied to their upstate New York estate, they bought in 2018.
Five separate contractors and subcontractors have filed mechanics' liens against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
The couple, in this regard, has not made any official public statements.