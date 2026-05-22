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Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘The Cure’: ‘It made the whole album click for me’

Rodrigo brands newly released second single a thesis statement of her ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ album

Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘The Cure’: ‘It made the whole album click for me’
Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘The Cure’: ‘It made the whole album click for me’

Olivia Rodrigo has finally released The Cure, her new song from upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, May 22, and while announcing that she dropped her latest single, revealed that the song means so much to her.

Along with a series of pictures from her music video, the deja vu singer, in her caption, wrote, “THE CURE SONG AND VIDEO IS OUT NOW!!!!! this song means so much to me and I’m so so so happy that it’s out in the world!”

Rodrigo then praised the creative team behind her song, writing, “Shout out to @dan_nigro for making it with me and being the best producer/songwriter in the game.


“Thank u @bead.lizard and @catsolen for creating this brilliant, imaginative music video that I adore.”

In the end, the Can’t Catch Me Now hitmaker declared that The Cure is the thesis statement of her forthcoming album.

"It made the whole album click for me," the songstress said, before concluding, “I hope you enjoy it xoxoxox.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Olivia Rodrigo is set to release her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12, 2026.

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