'Stranger Things' cast members make shocking claims against Duffer brothers

Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower have made playful claims against Stranger Things creators, the Duffer brothers.
While appearing on Netflix's Stranger Things Emmys FYSEE Event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Thursday, both Schnapp and Campbell Bower opened up about working with the Duffers on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which streamed at the end of last year.
Schnapp, who spent years playing Will Byers, said he felt genuinely acknowledged and valued by Matt and Ross on set.
"Starting off as a kid, you kind of walk in all nervous and scared and think your opinion is not valued," he said at the event.
Schnapp went on to share, "And as you get older, you're like, 'No, I've been with this character for so many years, and I also have an opinion that matters.' And I think coming into this [final] season I felt confident in that."
He added, "I mean, the Duffers can speak to how many texts I've sent them that went unanswered of ideas and pitches for this and that, and videos of 'should it go this way or this way?'"
Ross Duffer then shared his point, "They didn't go unanswered, what are you talking about?"
"I can pull up the receipts," Schapp stated.
Costar David Harbour, who played Chief Hopper on the show, advised Schnapp, saying,"Leave the read receipt on next time. Leave the read receipt on!"
Bower, 37, also humorously said his texts to the Duffer brothers were ignored while he was “grappling” with his Stranger Things role.
"Again, like Noah, sent a load of text messages that didn't get answered," he said, laughing. "But the boys are very sweet because they just let me kind of ramble and then we'd come back to it later."
Stranger Things has concluded its run after debuting in 2026 to widespread fan and critical acclaim.