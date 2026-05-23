Ed Sheeran ends long-running partnership with Warner Music Group: 'I need change'  

Ed Sheeran has broken his 15-year partnership with Warner Music Group!
The Photograph crooner has announced that his long-term association with a global music entertainment company is over as he seeks "change" for his musical career.
On Friday, May 22nd, Warner Music and the singer confirmed the separation in a press release, clarifying that they had amicably ended the long-running partnership.
"This isn't a 'disgruntled artist leaves record label' type situation, it’s a boy who started as a teenager in the company with different priorities," the English singer-songwriter and musician announced.
He continued to reflect a shift in his personal and professional priorities, as the Shape of You singer noted, "To the father of 2 men who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change in the way he does things professionally."
For those unfamiliar, Ed Sheeran signed a contract with Warner Music Group's subsidiary Asylum Records in the United Kingdom in 2010.
During his partnership with the music company, the Perfect hitmaker released fans' most favorite tracks and albums, including Divide, Shape of You, Play and others.
Ed Sheeran's new projects:
On the work front, Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his sixth concert tour to support his eighth studio album, Play.
According to media reports, the global tour is expected to commence in June of this year, originally scheduled for January.