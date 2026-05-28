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Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner come together for daughter Violet after medical scare

The 'Gone Girl' star and the 'Alias' starlet came together to support their daughter Violet

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner come together for daughter Violet after medical scare
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner come together for daughter Violet after medical scare

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly reunited to take their daughter Violet, 20, to urgent care after a recent health concern.

On Tuesday, the Gone Girl star and the Alias starlet came together to support their daughter Violet, 20, during a visit to urgent care in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Garner were seen smiling while helping Violet into the clinic.

Violet, sporting sneakers, glasses and a face mask, was later photographed coming out of the medical center on crutches.

P.C: Pagesix
P.C: Pagesix

On the other hand, Affleck opted for a gray jacket, blue top and tan pants, as Garner appeared in a relaxed look featuring jeans, a white sweater and sunglasses.

The Daredevil co-stars married in 2005, split a decade later and finalized their divorce in 2018.

During their marriage, they welcomed three children — Violet, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14.

Their eldest daughter has recently advocated for continued mask mandates after COVID and shared during a 2024 public meeting that she suffered from a “post-viral condition” in 2019.

“I’m OK now,” she clarified, adding, “but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.”

To note, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner frequently spend holidays together, such as Thanksgiving and Easter, alongside their family

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