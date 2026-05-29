Helen Mirren sends clear message for Tom Hardy amid 'ModLand' feud speculations 

Helen Mirren shared a clear message for Tom Hardy amid a rumoured clash with her MobLand co-star, who might not be a part of Season 3 production.
On Thursday, May 28, the actress posted a photo of the Venom star on her Instagram account, with the text that read, "Love you now and always."
The supportive message came after Hardy was reportedly fired from the Paramount+ series, with sources claiming that he and Mirren were involved in an on-set feud.
"Tom's character is charming. He's the calm one but it is quite the opposite when the cameras stop. Dame Helen is a joy, she is a total pro and she has worked with so many people over the years," a source told the Daily Mail last week.
"She is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude," they claimed. "He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn't like, along with his lateness."
The tipster also described the Havoc actor as "very, very arrogant" on set and added that Mirren "expects better" from the star.
Moreover, it was reported that Hardy has been fired from the production over his tensions with producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others.
According to Puck News, Hardy caused trouble while filming the second season, including being regularly late for shoots, changing the dialogue and giving frequent script notes.
It was later clarified that Hardy was not fired from the show, as Guy Ritchie, the executive producer behind the MobLand is "pushing" David Glasser to "make it work".
"The door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively," a source close to production told Variety on Thursday.
Tom Hardy starred as a fixer for a London crime family in MobLand, and is joined by a star-studded cast, including Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon and Daniel Betts.