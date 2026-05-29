Scooter Braun shares rare insight into romance with Sydney Sweeney

Scooter Braun has opened up about his relationship with Sydney Sweeney, calling her “extraordinary” and describing her as “kind, generous and smart” in a rare personal comment.
The 44-year-old former music talent manager praised the Euphoria star, 28, during an appearance on Suzy Weiss’ Second Thought podcast.
“I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth," Braun told Weiss, 31, in the episode that premiered on Thursday, May 28, adding that it is "one of the biggest surprises ever."
Asked if he’s catching this season of Euphoria and whether he likes it, he replied, “I am catching it. I’m biased, I like it. I think there’s been an incredible performance by a certain actress.”
Near the end of the episode, when asked about his future plans, Braun, who retired from music management in 2024, admitted, “I have no idea.”
He went on to express contentment with his life, saying, "For me, I'm enjoying my relationship, I'm enjoying my children, I'm enjoying my friends. I'm enjoying my life.”
To note, the 28-year-old Euphoria actress and the 44-year-old retired music executive first met in June 2025 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy.
They began casually dating in September 2025 before their relationship became serious toward the end of that year.