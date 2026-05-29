Ariana Grande faces backlash over new song 'Hate That I Made You Love Me'

Ariana Grande’s long-awaited music comeback has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans branding her new track Hate That I Made You Love Me as “boring” shortly after its release.
The 32-year-old singer launched her comeback with Hate That I Made You Love Me, the lead single from her upcoming album Petal, but the track drew backlash online, with some fans calling it “boring” and even questioning whether AI was involved in its creation.
The release marked Grande’s return to music after focusing on her acting career, including her role as Glinda in the Wicked films.
The new single sparked strong backlash from fans on X.
“This is her most s***tiest song,” one user wrote, adding, “The song is so boring.”
Some fans were especially disappointed that the track serves as the first preview of Grande’s upcoming eighth studio album, set for release on July 31.
“Kinda underwhelming tbh especially for a lead,” another wrote, while another fan opined that it was “kinda mid.”
The third mentioned, “Omg what possessed her to choose this as a lead.. it sounds ai generated.”
Grande last released a major music project in March 2024 with her album Eternal Sunshine, after shifting focus to the Wicked films, where she met boyfriend Ethan Slater.