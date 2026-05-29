Bruce Springsteen leads 'ICE Out Now!' chant at North American tour show

Bruce Springsteen recently led the audience in a chant of ICE Out Now! during a performance on his North American tour.
Titled "Land of Hope and Dreams US Tour", Springsteen along with the E Street Band, delivered one of the most politically charged performances at a sold-out Nationals Park in Washington DC.
According to a concert, reviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, he performed Streets of Minneapolis, a song Springsteen wrote about the ICE-related passing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and the subsequent resistance mounted by the citizens of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
During his performance, the 76-year-old legendary singer encouraged the audience to “Let ‘em hear you at the f‑‑‑ing White House” to make their voices heard all the way to the building.
"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times," the Born in the U.S.A. hitmaker told the crowd, adding, "Tonight, we ask all of you to join with us in choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency, unity over division."
Billed as “Minneapolis to Washington", Bruce Springsteen's final show of the tour is now take place in Philadelphia on Saturday following scheduling changes.
Earlier today, the legendary singer also posted about about his final shows on Instagram that his 1976 “Born to Run” tour, nicknamed the “Chicken Scratch” tour.