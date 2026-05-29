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Britney Spears opens up about her 'upside down' life amid healing journey

The 'Womanizer' crooner reflects on her ‘upside down’ life as healing journey continues

Britney Spears opens up about her upside down life amid healing journey
Britney Spears opens up about her 'upside down' life amid healing journey 

After chaotic legal struggles, Britney Spears has reflected on her healing journey.

On Thursday, May 28, the 44-year-old American singer shared how she is coping with her life amid the ongoing self-care treatment.

In a slew of slides, Spears, 44, talked about doing arts and crafts, specifically making a stained-glass piece.

"This year has been quite interesting. I’ve never done so many arts and crafts, and it’s sort of embarrassing, ok, so I might have gone a bit coo coo in the nest when I honestly believed I could create my own stained glass," the Toxic hitmaker added. 

She also shared her thoughts on the hobby, getting over emotional issues about being in her kitchen, and what gave her the highest level of consciousness she's ever felt. 

This post came shortly after Britney Spears pleaded guilty in her high-profile Driving Under the Influence (DUI) case after her arrest in March of this year.  

The critically acclaimed singer was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on March 4, 2026, after driving her car erratically on the US 101 freeway. 

After the incident, Spears avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser "wet reckless" charge. 

Through her attorney, Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser reckless driving charge involving alcohol and drugs last month. 

At the time, the judge ruled that the singer must seek treatment from the psychiatric department to get rid of her drug addiction. 

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