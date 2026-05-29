David Beckham gets emotional over dad’s 1999 ticket in BTS clip with Tom Cruise

David Beckham recently became emotional while discussing his father’s 1999 Champions League final ticket in behind-the-scenes clip.
The legendary English former professional footballer took to Instagram on Friday, May 29, writing, “Look what I found… My Champions League final shirt and my dad’s ticket from 1999… special memories.”
The 51-year-old former footballer concluded, “Looking forward to watching the final tomorrow… join us on @paramountplus for Beckham & Friends Live from Budapest️.”
His post comes amid David Beckham partnering with Tom Cruise for the highly anticipated "Beckham & Friends Live" Champions League Final alternate broadcast.
The finale, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+, was filmed live, allowing the two celebrities to offer fans an exclusive and entertaining watch-along event during the championship match.
It’s worth mentioning here that the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will broadcast from Munich's Allianz Arena, on Saturday, May 31, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM BST.
This comes weeks after Beckham earning the title of the UK's first billionaire sportsman in the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.
The accumulated wealth of the former England captain and his wife, Victoria Beckham, has reached £1.85 billion.
The shocking leap in fortune marks one of the largest rises on this year's list, with the couple more than doubling their £500 million fortune from 2025.